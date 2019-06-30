English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Budgam
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district in central Kashmir Sunday morning following inputs about the presence of militants there.
Image for representation
Loading...
Srinagar: A militant was Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district in central Kashmir Sunday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official said.
He said the body has been recovered along with arms and ammunition, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Thursday 27 June , 2019 War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
Monday 24 June , 2019 IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Far From Home is Not About Spider-Man Replacing Iron Man, Says Tom Holland
- Mumbai Police Gives 'Green Signal' to Man Who Pointed Out Traffic Defunct
- Reports Claim Athiya Shetty is in a Serious Relationship with Indian Cricketer K L Rahul
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results