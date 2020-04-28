Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian District

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district, a police official said. He said the security forces retaliated, leading to a gun-fight.

A defence spokesperson said a militant has been killed in the operation, which was going on when last reports came in.

