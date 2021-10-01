CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Shopian in J-K
1-MIN READ

Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Shopian in J-K

Indian army soldiers stands near the site of a gun battle between a suspected militant and Indian government forces in Kanipora area of Nowgam in central Kashmir's Budgam district on June 28, 2019. The encounter left one militant dead, according to local media reports.

In a clash with security forces on Friday, a militant was killed in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Rakhama village in the district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation.

One militant has been killed so far, the spokesman said, adding the operation was in progress.

first published:October 01, 2021, 11:18 IST