Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city, police said on Sunday. The encounter took place in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

The police said the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan following specific input about the presence of militants in the area. They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.