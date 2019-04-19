English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla
A pistol and three grenades were recovered from the slain militant whose identity is yet to be ascertained.
Representative image.
Loading...
Srinagar: A militant was killed after forces and militants briefly exchanged fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
Militants and security forces exchanged fire after the Army's 32RR patrolling party was passing through the area in Watergam. In this exchange of fire, a militant was killed.
"The gunfight took place in an orchard area. Another militant is also believed to have been killed in this operation and searches are still going on to trace the body," a police source said.
A pistol and three grenades were recovered from the slain militant whose identity is yet to be ascertained.
Militants and security forces exchanged fire after the Army's 32RR patrolling party was passing through the area in Watergam. In this exchange of fire, a militant was killed.
"The gunfight took place in an orchard area. Another militant is also believed to have been killed in this operation and searches are still going on to trace the body," a police source said.
A pistol and three grenades were recovered from the slain militant whose identity is yet to be ascertained.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Star Hayley Jensen Marries Former Teammate Nicola Hancock
- Pilot Dead as Twin-Engine Plane Crashes at Fullerton Airport, Bursts into Fire - Watch Video
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces New Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 12GB Data, Unlimited Calling For Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results