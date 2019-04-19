Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla

A militant was killed after forces and militants briefly exchanged fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.Militants and security forces exchanged fire after the Army's 32RR patrolling party was passing through the area in Watergam. In this exchange of fire, a militant was killed."The gunfight took place in an orchard area. Another militant is also believed to have been killed in this operation and searches are still going on to trace the body," a police source said.A pistol and three grenades were recovered from the slain militant whose identity is yet to be ascertained.