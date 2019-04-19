Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla

A pistol and three grenades were recovered from the slain militant whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla
Representative image.
Loading...
Srinagar: A militant was killed after forces and militants briefly exchanged fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Militants and security forces exchanged fire after the Army's 32RR patrolling party was passing through the area in Watergam. In this exchange of fire, a militant was killed.

"The gunfight took place in an orchard area. Another militant is also believed to have been killed in this operation and searches are still going on to trace the body," a police source said.

A pistol and three grenades were recovered from the slain militant whose identity is yet to be ascertained.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram