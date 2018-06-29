GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Militant Killed During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Image for Representation (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

He said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
