English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Militant Killed During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
According to army official, security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants.
Image for Representation (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.
He said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.
Also Watch
An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.
He said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message and 24 Murders
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Remembered in Google Doodle on 125th Birth Anniversary
- How Bollywood Has Normalised Homophobia and Hate Against the LGBTQ Community