GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Militant Killed, Policeman Injured in Attack on Police Picket in J&K

Militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, but the attack was successfully repulsed.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Militant Killed, Policeman Injured in Attack on Police Picket in J&K
Representative image
Loading...
Srinagar A militant was killed and a policeman injured when a some ultras attacked a police picket in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Saturday.

Militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, a police official said, adding but the attack was successfully repulsed.

In retaliatory action, one militant was killed and his weapon was recovered, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The official said that in the shootout, a policeman sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...