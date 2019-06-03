Take the pledge to vote

Militant, Overground Worker Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

Police sources said a patrol party of the Rashtriya Rifles was fired upon by militants in Chitragam village of Shopian district on Monday.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
Militant, Overground Worker Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
One militant killed in encounter in Molu-Chitragam area of Shopian district. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Srinagar: One militant and an overground worker (OGW) of militants were killed in a shootout on Monday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said a patrol party of the Rashtriya Rifles was fired upon by militants in Chitragam village of Shopian district on Monday.

"A patrol party of Rastriya Rifles was fired upon today by militants travelling in a vehicle in Chitragam village of Shopian district. The fire was returned resulting in a brief shootout in which one militant and an OGW were killed," police said.

"The slain militant has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and the OGW as Sajad Ahmad Dar, both belonging to Kulgam district.

"Group affiliation of the slain militant and the OGW is being ascertained," police sources said.

OGWs are overground workers of militant outfits who work as their eyes and ears. They keep watch on the movement of security forces, arrange hideouts for militants and also provide other logistic support to them.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam district as a precautionary measure.
