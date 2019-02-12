LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Militant, Soldier Killed in Ongoing J&K Pulwama Encouter

A search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Srinagar: An encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has resulted in the death of a militant and a soldier, while another soldier was injured. encounter underway

"One militant has been killed in an ongoing operation in Ratnipora area of Pulwama," the sources said. The injured soldier has been taken to the hospital for treatment, the source added.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ratnipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was on, the official said, adding the area has been cordoned off and further details were awaited.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram