Militant, Soldier Killed in Ongoing J&K Pulwama Encouter
A search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated
Srinagar: An encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has resulted in the death of a militant and a soldier, while another soldier was injured. encounter underway
"One militant has been killed in an ongoing operation in Ratnipora area of Pulwama," the sources said. The injured soldier has been taken to the hospital for treatment, the source added.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ratnipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated.
The exchange of fire was on, the official said, adding the area has been cordoned off and further details were awaited.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
