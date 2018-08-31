English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militants Abduct Kin of Seven Policemen in South Kashmir
Officials privy to the development said that at least five people, whose family members were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been picked up by militants from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora.
(Image for representation only)
Srinagar: Militants have abducted seven relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
Police did not immediately give any official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions.
However, officials privy to the development, said that at least seven people, whose family members were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been picked up by militants last night from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora.
The militants' action came on a day when the NIA arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin.
Militants kidnapped the nephew of a deputy superintendent of police from Trenz area in Shopian district, a police official said.
Adnan Ahmad Shah (26) was abducted by militants from his home late last night, the official said.
In another incident, son of a police officer was kidnapped by the ultras from his home in Wathoo village of Shopian, he said.
Yasir Bhat,whose father is presently in Hajj pilgrimage, was also kidnapped late last night.
The official did not divulge the details of other abductions.
Militants also threatened to set afire the family home of a constable at Berthipora in Shopian, he added.
In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants.
Security forces had earlier gone on a rampage on Wednesday and damaged some houses belonging to the militants after four policemen were killed in Shopian in south Kashmir.
There have been a series of abductions of security officials in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few months. In June, rifleman Aurangzeb was abducted when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. His bullet-ridden body was found a day later at Pulwama’s Gusoo on 15 June.
He was shot in his head and neck, police said. Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said
On 20 July, trainee constable Muhammad Saleem Shah was abducted from his residence in Kulgam district. His body, bearing torture marks, was found the next day in Qaimoh area of Kulgam.
Then on August 22, special police officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. He was undergoing police training at Manigam training centre and had come home to celebrate Eid.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
