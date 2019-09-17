English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militants Assault Civilian, Set Ablaze his Car in J&K's Baramulla
The militants intercepted a car driven by a civilian, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, at Warpora area in Sopore town of Baramulla district.
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday assaulted a man and set ablaze his car in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.
The man was thrashed and his car was set ablaze, the official added. Further details are awaited.
The man was thrashed and his car was set ablaze, the official added. Further details are awaited.
