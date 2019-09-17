Take the pledge to vote

Militants Assault Civilian, Set Ablaze his Car in J&K's Baramulla

The militants intercepted a car driven by a civilian, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, at Warpora area in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
Militants Assault Civilian, Set Ablaze his Car in J&K's Baramulla
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday assaulted a man and set ablaze his car in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.

The militants intercepted a car driven by a civilian, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, at Warpora area in Sopore town of Baramulla district, he said.

The man was thrashed and his car was set ablaze, the official added. Further details are awaited.

