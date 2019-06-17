Militants Attack Army Convoy in Pulwama Within 48 Hrs of Pakistan’s Input on Possible Terror Strike

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Monday attacked an Army vehicle in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district with an improvised explosive device (IED), fitted in a car, while it was moving through Arial village of restive Pulwama.

The attack comes within 48 hours of Pakistan’s information to India and USA about a possible attack on the security forces in Kashmir, like the 14 February Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

The site of the blast is 27 kms from the site where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on 14 February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The police said six soldiers and two civilians were injured in the attack on Monday evening. However, sources suggest the number of injured is more and they have been shifted to 92 Army base hospital in Srinagar. Three of them are said to be critically wounded.

The attack was similar to the deadly February 14 suicide attack on CRPF on Srinagar-Jammu highway. However, the damage in Monday’s attack was reduced as the vehicle was partially-armoured vehicle, the police said.

The IED was placed in a car which was parked along the road, a police official told News18, and preliminary reports suggest the IED was remotely controlled. The car was crashed into pieces.

Soon after the bomb went off, gunshots were heard. The reinforcement parties cordoned off the area and the hunt for the suspected militants was started in the area.

No militant outfit has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Srinagar based Defence spokesperson said that a “failed attempt” was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles with a vehicle-based IED while the Army patrol was moving.

He said that all the troops are safe, while a few have suffered minor injuries, adding that the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.

Police is yet to confirm whether this attack has anything to do with the reported intelligence input shared by the Pakistan.