Militants Attack Police party in Anantnag; Cop Injured

Suspected militants opened fire on a police party on duty in the Lazi Bal area of ​​Anantnag district of south Kashmir Thursday. A policeman sustained injuries during the attack, while a massive search has been launched for the assailants.

According to sources, suspected militants opened fire on policemen who were on daily duty on Khanabal-Pahalgam Road on Thursday night, creating chaos in the area and forcing people to flee to safety. A policeman was reported injured in the incident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The injured policeman has been identified as Tariq Ahmed who was a part of the party led by a senior officer. His condition is said to be stable.

According to SSP Anantnag Imtiaz Hussain, the militants fired pistol shots at the on-duty Jammu and Kashmir police personnel. According to the police, the attacking militants took advantage of the darkness and managed to escape. Immediately after the incident, the Police, Army, and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a joint strategical operation to find the attackers.

Interestingly, the attack was carried out when some tourists were returning from Pahalgam and other tourist places after sightseeing and day picnic and the police had set up a special check post to regulate the traffic.

Earlier, militants attacked a police party at the same spot and injured a policeman. This place is also considered very sensitive in terms of security.​

