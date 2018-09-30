English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militants Attack Police Station in Kashmir's Shopian, Cop Killed
Militants opened indiscriminate fire on the police station in south Kashmir early on Sunday, the official said.
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.
"Terrorists in District Shopian fired indiscriminately on Police Station Shopian. The attack was repulsed by alert policemen," a police spokesman said.
He said in this incident, constable Saqib Mir sustained injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
However, the injured policeman succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.
Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, he said
