1-min read

Militants Attack Police Station in Kashmir's Shopian, Cop Killed

Militants opened indiscriminate fire on the police station in south Kashmir early on Sunday, the official said.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

"Terrorists in District Shopian fired indiscriminately on Police Station Shopian. The attack was repulsed by alert policemen," a police spokesman said.

He said in this incident, constable Saqib Mir sustained injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, the injured policeman succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, he said
