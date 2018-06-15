English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Militants Attack Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Five Injured
Two cops and three civilians were injured in the exchange of fire.
Srinagar: Five people, including two policemen, were injured on Friday when militants opened fire on a security forces’ party carrying out random vehicle checking in Kak Sarai area of the city, police said.
Security forces had established special check points in many parts of the city, a day after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security guards were killed in a militant attack.
“During the checking of vehicles at Kak Sarai, militants opened fire on the cops, who also retaliated,” a police official said.
He said two cops and three civilians were injured in the exchange of fire.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the assailants.
Also Watch
Security forces had established special check points in many parts of the city, a day after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security guards were killed in a militant attack.
“During the checking of vehicles at Kak Sarai, militants opened fire on the cops, who also retaliated,” a police official said.
He said two cops and three civilians were injured in the exchange of fire.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the assailants.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smriti Mandhana Keen to Make Most of Super League Stint; Eyes ICC World T20 Glory
- KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Confirmed for 2019
- Ranbir Credits Alia for Being a Positive Influence in His Life in This Candid Interview
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor