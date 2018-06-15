Militants Attack Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Five Injured

Five people, including two policemen, were injured on Friday when militants opened fire on a security forces’ party carrying out random vehicle checking in Kak Sarai area of the city, police said.Security forces had established special check points in many parts of the city, a day after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security guards were killed in a militant attack.“During the checking of vehicles at Kak Sarai, militants opened fire on the cops, who also retaliated,” a police official said.He said two cops and three civilians were injured in the exchange of fire.Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the assailants.