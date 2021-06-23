CHANGE LANGUAGE
Militants Attack Security Forces in Pulwama, No Damage Caused: Police
Militants Attack Security Forces in Pulwama, No Damage Caused: Police

The incident happened around 8:50 pm when the militants attacked a police and CRPF naka party near the SBI Rajpura Chowk branch in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

A group of militants Wednesday hurled a grenade and opened fire on a team of security forces’ personnel in Pulwama district, but no damage was caused, police said.

There was no loss of life or injury in the incident, the official said, adding, the security forces retaliated the firing.

first published:June 23, 2021, 22:25 IST