Militants Carry Out Odd Attacks At Behest of Pak Handlers as 'They have Lost the Battle', Claims J&K Governor
Satya Pal Malik said the recruitment of new militants had stopped, while stone-pelting incidents after Friday prayers had also ended.
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday that the militants were carrying out odd attacks on the security forces at the behest of their handlers across the border as they have lost the battle.
"These attacks are nothing new in this place, but we have subdued it over the past six months. I believe 100% they (militants) are under pressure from across the border to do something," Malik said in an apparent reference to the Pakistan-based militant handlers.
"They (militant handlers) feel that they have lost, as the terror infrastructure they had raised in last 10 years has been dismantled," he said on the sidelines of a function here. "That's why they carry out an odd attack. In such cases, the initiative obviously lies with the attacker, but still we assure you that we will uproot this menace very soon."
The governor asserted that the recruitment of new militants had stopped, while stone-pelting incidents after Friday prayers had also ended. "People have realised that they won't get anywhere through all this," he said.
Malik said that the militants were giving up arms and returning to the mainstream now. "The youth (militants) are coming back (to the mainstream). In fact, few days ago, two youths have come back from the terrorist fold," he said.
The governor said the ground situation in Kashmir was good and a way would be found to deal with the militant attacks. "Even US, UK and France have not been able to stop such incidents. We will find a remedy to it," he said.
