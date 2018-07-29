English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Militants Gun Down CRPF Jawan At His Home in Kashmir's Pulwama
Unidentified militants barged inside the house of local CRPF constable Naseer Ahmad Rather, who was on leave, in the Naira area of Pulwama and fired upon him.
CRPF jawan Naseer Ahmad Rather.
Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was shot dead by militants at his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Unidentified militants barged inside the house of local CRPF constable Naseer Ahmad Rather, who was on leave, in the Naira area of Pulwama and fired upon him, a police official said. He said Rather received critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said adding a case had been registered.
The incident comes just a day after a police staffer was kidnapped by militants in Pulwama. However, he was left off a few hours later.
