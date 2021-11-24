Militants Hurl Grenade at CRPF Camp in J&K's Bandipora

Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. However, no damage was done as the grenade missed the intended target, they said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora, the officials said. The grenade exploded on the roadside without causing any damage, they said.

