At Least Six Jawans Injured after Suspected Militants Hurl Grenade, Open Fire at CRPF Team in Srinagar

The CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place around 6.50 pm. The grenade explosion caused panic in the area, said police officials.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
At Least Six Jawans Injured after Suspected Militants Hurl Grenade, Open Fire at CRPF Team in Srinagar
New Delhi: Suspected militants hurled a grenade and opened fire at a team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

At least six CRPF personnel of the 144th Battalion were reportedly injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place around 6.50 pm. The grenade explosion caused panic in the area, said police officials.

The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

