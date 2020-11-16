Next Story
Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Post in J&K's Kulgam, No Casualties Reported
For representation
Militants hurled a grenade towards Police Post Frisal in the south Kashmir district in the evening, a police official said. He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the building.
- PTI Srinagar
- Last Updated: November 16, 2020, 21:22 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Militants on Monday hurled a grenade towards a police post in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no loss of life, police said. Militants hurled a grenade towards Police Post Frisal in the south Kashmir district in the evening, a police official said. He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the building.
There was no loss of life in the incident, he added.