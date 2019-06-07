English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Station in Sopore, No Casualty
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury in the explosion, the police said.
A representative picture of a grenade.
Srinagar: Militants on Friday hurled a grenade at a police station in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, but there was no casualty, police said.
According to a police officer, the incident took place in the afternoon.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited.
