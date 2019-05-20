Take the pledge to vote

Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Station in South Kashmir's Shopian, No Damage Reported

The grenade exploded far outside the police station boundary.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 9:43 PM IST
Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Station in South Kashmir's Shopian, No Damage Reported
Representative image.
Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade towards a police station in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, but there was no damage, a police official said.

The grenade exploded far outside the police station boundary, the official said.

He said there was no loss of life or property in the attack.
