Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Station in South Kashmir's Shopian, No Damage Reported
The grenade exploded far outside the police station boundary.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade towards a police station in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, but there was no damage, a police official said.
The grenade exploded far outside the police station boundary, the official said.
He said there was no loss of life or property in the attack.
