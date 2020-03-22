Militants Hurl Grenade at Security Forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama
Around 7.50 pm militants hurled a grenade at a joint naka of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police at the main chowk in Pulwama, a police official said.
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday but it did not explode, police said. Around 7.50 pm militants hurled a grenade at a joint naka of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police at the main chowk in Pulwama, a police official said.
The grenade fell on the roadside and did not explode, he said. Later, it was disposed of by a bomb disposal squad, he added.
