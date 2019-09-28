Militants Hurl Grenade at Security Forces in Srinagar, No One Injured
The grenade was hurled at CRPF's 38 battalion personnel deployed on law and order duty in Nawa Kadal area of the city this afternoon.
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard during restriction on fifth consecutive day in Srinagar, Friday, Aug 9, 2019. Restrictions have been imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure after the state lost its special status and was bifurcated on Tuesday as Parliament approved a resolution scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and passed a bill to split the state into two Union Territories. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI8_10_2019_000162B)
Srinagar: In the first attack on security forces in the valley since abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in downtown Srinagar on Saturday but missed the target.
The grenade was hurled at CRPF's 38 battalion personnel deployed on law and order duty in Nawa Kadal area of the city this afternoon, officials said. It missed the target and exploded without causing any damage, they said.
The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, they added.
Earlier in the day, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the Army in Batote area along the Jammu-Kishtwar highway. An Army jawan was also killed in the exchange of fire.
