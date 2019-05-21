Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Militants Hurl Grenade on Security Forces in Pulwama; None Injured

The police said the grenade exploded by the roadside but failed to cause damage to life and property.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Militants Hurl Grenade on Security Forces in Pulwama; None Injured
File photo of security personnel posted in J&K.
Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but no one was injured in the attack, police said.

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the security forces posted near the State Bank of India branch at Pulwama Chowk, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded by the roadside.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the explosion, he added.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram