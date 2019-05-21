English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militants Hurl Grenade on Security Forces in Pulwama; None Injured
The police said the grenade exploded by the roadside but failed to cause damage to life and property.
File photo of security personnel posted in J&K.
Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but no one was injured in the attack, police said.
The militants lobbed the grenade towards the security forces posted near the State Bank of India branch at Pulwama Chowk, a police official said.
He said the grenade exploded by the roadside.
There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the explosion, he added.
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
