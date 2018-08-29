English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Militants Kill 4 Cops in Shopian Hours After Top Hizbul Terrorist is Gunned Down in Valley
According to police investigations, the terrorists opened fire at a police party in Shopian injuring four policemen who were then evacuated to a nearby hospital.
Representative image
Srinagar: Four policemen were killed in an attack by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday just hours after security forces gunned down two militants, including a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, in an encounter in Anantnag district.
"Terrorists in the afternoon fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Arhama in district Shopian. Four policemen sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention," a police spokesman said. All the four injured succumbed to injuries, he added.
"The martyred policemen were identified as Constable Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Constable Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Constable Mohammad Iqbal Mir and SPO Adil Manzoor Bhat," he said adding case was registered and investigations initiated in the matter.
The deceased were part of the security detail of an officer and had gone to get a police vehicle repaired when the attack took place, an official said.
The incident came hours after security forces killed two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen including a top commander, Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Kachroo, in a gunbattle at Muniward in Anantnag district.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
