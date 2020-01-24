English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Militants Lob Grenade at Police Post in Srinagar, Two Security Personnel Injured
The militants lobbed a grenade towards police post Waniyar near Safakadal area of the old city, a police officer said.
A representative picture of a grenade.
Srinagar: Two security personnel were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Srinagar city on Friday evening, police said.
He said a CRPF jawan and a policeman were injured in the explosion and rushed to a hospital, the officer said, adding security force have cordoned off the area and a launched a search to nab the attackers.
