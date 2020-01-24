Militants Lob Grenade at Police Post in Srinagar, Two Security Personnel Injured

Srinagar: Two security personnel were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Srinagar city on Friday evening, police said.

The militants lobbed a grenade towards police post Waniyar near Safakadal area of the old city, a police officer said.

He said a CRPF jawan and a policeman were injured in the explosion and rushed to a hospital, the officer said, adding security force have cordoned off the area and a launched a search to nab the attackers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.