Militants Open Fire at Army Patrol Party in South Kashmir's Kulgam, None Injured
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Militants ambushed the vehicle of an Army patrol party in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night and opened fire on their bulletproof vehicle before fleeing from the spot. A local police team has rushed to the site. No casualty has been reported.
In a separate incident, two policemen were injured in a case of firing in a police picket at a water filtration plant in Kishtwar on Sunday night. The injured policemen have been rushed to the district hospital.
Additional security reinforcement and police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.
