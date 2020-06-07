INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Militants Shoot Civilian Dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Representative image.

Representative image.

The police said an investigation is in progress and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

  • IANS Srinagar
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
Share this:

Suspected terrorists shot dead a civilian at the Bomai area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Najar, the police said. Najar received grievous gunshot injuries and was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said an investigation is in progress and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned off, and search operations are in progress.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading