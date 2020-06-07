Militants Shoot Civilian Dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Suspected terrorists shot dead a civilian at the Bomai area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Najar, the police said. Najar received grievous gunshot injuries and was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said an investigation is in progress and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned off, and search operations are in progress.