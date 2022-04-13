Kulgam Resident Shot Dead By Militants – Sixth Targeted Attack in 11 Days

Suspected militants fired at and killed a local resident in Kakran village of Kulgam on Wednesday evening – the sixth such attack in the last 11 days.

A top police official said the local resident, identified as Satesh Kumar Singh, was a Rajput and driver by profession. He was shot at by suspected militants, who fled the scene before police and security forces could lay a cordon, he said. Singh was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and then referred to a Srinagar hospital, where he succumbed.

Kashmir Police tweeted that terrorists involved in this “gruesome terror crime" will be neutralised soon. A search to track the militants is in progress.

#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, #succumbed to his injuries at hospital. #Terrorists involved in this #gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved #terrorists in progress.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/0iweZeQnmB— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 13, 2022

This is the sixth targeted attack since April 2 when two non-local labourers were wounded in Pulwama. The next day, April 3, a similar militant attack injured two non-locals again in Pulwama. The same day, two CRPF personnel were attacked in Srinagar, following which one of them succumbed. A pharmacy owner was also shot at in Shopian the same day.

On April 7, again a non-local labourer, Sonu Sharma, was attacked in the thigh in Yadur village of Pulwama.

Meanwhile, a release from a little-known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF), claimed the responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.

