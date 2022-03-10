Militants Snatch Rifle from Bank Guard in J-K's Pulwama After Shooting at Him

Militants shot at and injured a bank guard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and snatched his rifle, officials said. According to an official, the militants targeted the Jammu and Kashmir Bank guard posted at TP branch Murran Chowk Pulwama at around 3.55 pm.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a bank guard in Murran Chowk area. They also snatched his 12 bore rifle," a police spokesman said. The guard was identified as Abdul Hameed Wani, resident of Tahab.

Wani was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, the spokesman said. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is in progress, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.