Militants Take Minor Hostage as Encounter Breaks Out in Kashmir’s Bandipora, One Captive Freed

Militants have taken a minor hostage in the Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir after they were trapped by security forces following a search and cordon operation.The militants had initially taken two hostages, but the security forces managed to free one of them.In a tweet, J&K police said, "Two civilians held hostage by militants. With the assistance of SFs (security forces), police and community members, one civilian has been rescued safely while efforts are on to rescue another civilian, reportedly a minor, kept as hostage by militants.”Police said security forces had started the search operation in Hajin following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there. The militants who were in hiding opened fire at the security forces in Mir Mohalla.Hajin was once considered a zone "liberated" from militant control.Meanwhile, two policemen and a civilian were injured as two gunfights also erupted between security forces and militants in Sopore town and Baramulla district.Two policemen - a Station House Officer (SHO) and his security guard - and a civilian were injured as militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Warpora area of Sopore town."Both the policemen have been shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment. The operation against the militants is going on," a police officer said.A civilian sustained bullet injury in his leg in the Sopore gunfight. He too was shifted to hospital and his condition was stated to be stable. As a precaution, authorities suspended mobile Internet service in Sopore town.