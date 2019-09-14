Take the pledge to vote

Militants Threatening Apple Growers in Valley are 'Pakistan-purchased Boys', Says J&K Governor

Satya Pal Malik also warned them of dire consequences if they did not stop threatening apple growers against selling their produce outside the Valley.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
Militants Threatening Apple Growers in Valley are 'Pakistan-purchased Boys', Says J&K Governor
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Jammu: Dubbing Kashmiri militants as "Pak-purchased boys", Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday warned them of dire consequences if they do not stop threatening apple growers against selling their produce outside the Valley.

"Some Pakistan-purchased boys are roaming around (in the Valley) and threatening to kill the orchardists to stop them from selling their fruit to outside markets," said Malik, addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a state cancer institute here.

"I am telling them to mend their ways as I don't know whether the fruit dealers will die or not but there is a guarantee that you will soon get killed," said Malik in a stern warning to the terrorists.

The gubernatorial warning came barely two days after Malik launched the market intervention scheme, aimed at securing optimum prices to apple growers at a time when normal life continues to be paralysed in the Valley since the Centre decided on August 5 to revoke the state's special status from October 31.

Malik, who also e-inaugurated 196 health and wellness centres in the state and released a policy document on roadmap to reducing infant mortality rate to single-digit figure by 2022, said the apples used to sell at Rs three a kilogram but following the market intervention schemes, the fruit is now being sold at Rs 15 a kg.

The scheme has been approved by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture for the current apple harvesting season.

