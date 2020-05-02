Military Engineering Services Personnel Commits Suicide During Virus Quarantine in MP

Gwalior: A 25-year-old Military Engineering Services (MES) personnel, who was placed under home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection here in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging.

The deceased, identified only as Dileep, was a resident of Sonipat in Haryana.

Police are investigating the motive behind the suicide though no written note was found at the spot. The deceased, a resident of Deendayal Nagar here, was working as a fitter mechanic with the MES at Maharajpura Airforce Station in Gwalior, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadauria.

Dileep had earlier contacted the military hospital suspecting that he was infected with coronavirus. He later contacted local administration, following which he was isolated, the CSP said.

He said police received information on Saturday morning that Dileep's door was locked from inside.

"When police personnel broke open the door, they found Dileep's body hanging from the roof. No suicide note was found at the spot," he said.

