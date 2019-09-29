'Military Rule Tradition of Islamabad': India Slams Pak Over Kashmir Stand at Commonwealth Meet
The Pakistani delegation raised the heavy deployment of security forces in the Valley at the 64th meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Uganda.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan's stand on Kashmir, India dubbed it as "propaganda" at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Uganda on Saturday. India also took a jibe a Pakistan saying military rule is the tradition of Islamabad.
The Pakistani delegation raised the heavy deployment of security forces in the Valley at the 64th meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Kampala, which the Indian side countered.
The Indian delegation, which included MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Roopa Ganguly and L Hanumanthaiah, said the tradition of military rule is prevalent in Pakistan and the country has been under such rule for 33 years, according to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
"Pakistani propaganda was strongly opposed by Roopa Ganguly, MP and other Members of Indian Parliamentary Delegation," it said.
The Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is taking part in the conference which will conclude on Sunday.
The presiding officers and secretaries of state legislatures, who are members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, are participating in the conference.
Earlier this month, Pakistan also raised the Kashmir issue during the South Asian Speakers' Summit in the Maldives. But it was rejected in the Male declaration after India's strong opposition.
(With PTI inputs)
