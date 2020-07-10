INDIA

Military Will Help Goa If Outbreak Worsens: Union Minister Shripad Naik

Representative Image. (PTI)

  July 10, 2020
Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday said military establishments in Goa are ready to help the state government in case the COVID-19 outbreak worsens here.

Naik, a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, chaired a meeting along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant here where senior officers

of Coast Guard, Navy and Army were present.

He said the three wings had agreed to provide all help required, including manpower and health facilities.

Naik, who is also Union AYUSH minister, said all households in the state would be given immunity boosters through local MLAs.

"We are taking up the distribution on a war-footing in all 40 Assembly constituencies. The boosters would be supplied to panchayats from where it will be distributed to households. The AYUSH ministry will give 4 lakh boosters, and the state's requirement is around 6 lakh." he said.

