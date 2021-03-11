Milk, Cow Dung and Gaumutra: For Gujarat Governor, Cow is 'Foundation of Indian Economy'

Cow is a “foundation of Indian economy”, said Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, asserting that the significance of natural farming is entirely dependent on indigenous cow breeds. Quoting a research conducted by scientists from Hisar’s Agriculture University, he said that 1 gram of cow dung from indigenous cows has over 300 crore bacteria which helps in improving fertility of the soil, reported Indian Express.

Speaking at the 7th annual convocation of Kamdhenu University in Gandhinagar, Devvrat said, “Natural farming is based on indigenous cows because Holstein friesian jersey cow dung and gaumutra does not have that qualities which are in Indian bred cows. I got this researched from scientists of Agriculture University of Hisar in their lab that proved that 1 gm of indigenous cow dung has more than 300 crore bacteria that helps in improving soil fertility and gaumutra is an abundance of minerals. So cow in a way is a foundation of Indian economy.”

The milk received from cows help in our nutrition, and its dung and urine aids in agriculture through which farmers can increase their income, he said, adding that over 30 lakh farmers in Gujarat’s AMUL have prospered due to this.

Devvrat also reportedly said that he owned 350 cows of seven indigenous breeds including Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Haryanavi, Rathi, Gir and Lal Sindhi, and worked on improving their breeds, as a result of which they now give about 15-24 litres of milk everyday.

“So if we work on such cattle this will not only increase farmers income but also help in people’s health as research conducted in Australia and New Zealand on A1 and A2 milk have proved that A2 milk which is found in Indian bred cattle is good for health,” he said.

Devvrat also said that owing to his efforts, natural farming has been encouraged in Gujarat during the last eight months and as a result, more than a lakh farmers in the state have adopted natural farming.

“I had proposed to the state government that those farmers who will follow natural farming will be given Rs 900 per month for keeping an indigenous cow for its fodder and care. This has already been implemented as the state government has disbursed Rs 48 crore to these 1.05 lakh farmers on December 22,2020. As a result of this, another 2 lakh farmers have also applied to join natural farming from this year,” he said.