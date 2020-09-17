Milkman Among 3 Held For Burglaries In Noida Flats

Noida (UP): A milk vendor was among three alleged members of a gang arrested for burglaries in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Thursday, police said. The vendor surveyed houses in societies and sectors while delivering milk during the day, looking for easy targets, and would later strike them with his gang at nights, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S said.

Sector 24 police station team had been tracking the gang which was involved in at least three burglaries in different sectors in July. They would break into the houses when their occupants were away and flee with cash, jewellery and other expensive items like watches, Rajesh told reporters. The arrested men have been identified as Akash (25), the milk vendor; Karan Jat alias Sonu (30), the gang’s kingpin; and Mukesh (35), according to the police.

The trio had broken into at least three houses earlier this year and then went into hiding for some time to avoid tracing and had reunited a couple of days back to sell the stolen items for money, the police said. Karan Jat had fled to Assam where he had got married to a local woman. He returned recently thinking they would sell the stolen items and make money, the officer said.

However, the local police had been gathering CCTV footage and other clues to trace them. The Sector 24 police were tipped off about their presence after which they were arrested, he added. Karan Jat also carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest for involvement in a murder case in Greater Noida, according to the police.

The police said they have recovered 84 gm yellow metal (apparently gold) ornaments including chains and rings, some white metal (apparently silver) ornaments and 18 coins apart from Rs 11,500 cash from the accused. They have also impounded a Delhi-registered hatchback car from the gang, the police said.

