Milla Jovovich-starrer 'Monster Hunter' To Release In India On Feb 5

Mumbai: Filmmaker Paul WS Anderson’s “Monster Hunter”, starring actor Milla Jovovich, will hit the Indian theatres on February 5. In a statement, Sony Pictures Entertainmentannounced that the film will be released in 3D and IMAX in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Also featuring Thai star Tony Jaa, the action movie is based on Capcom’s popular video game franchise of the same name. Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India described the movie as a visual spectacle that must be enjoyed in cinema halls.

“The immersive 3D will place you right in the thick of the action. Our exhibition partners have worked hard to provide a safe viewing environment and I am sure this large screen experience will wow audiences across India,” Krishnani said. The movie is about two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger — the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land.

“Monster Hunter”, which also stars Tip “TI” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman, was released in the United States on December 18, 2020.

