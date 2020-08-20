'Millennium, Smart Cities are Words Coined to Misguide People': Cong Blames Delhi, Haryana Govts for Rain Havoc

After incessant rain lashed the National Capital Region (NCR) for two days straight, flooding the arterial roads of Delhi-NCR and resulting in traffic snarls and chaotic scenes at many places, the Congress blamed the AAP and BJP governments of Delhi and Haryana for the chaos.

Senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi responding to a question said that both governments were indulged in "Jumlebaazi" and coining new words to misguide people but the reality is different as was being witnessed for the last two days.

"This is abject failure and must be answered by the two governments of Delhi and Haryana. You are giving jumla on civic amenities about millennium city, smart city and other words," said Singhvi.

Waterlogging was reported on the Bhairon Road, Ring Road, MB Road, the area from Civil Lines to Mall Road, beneath the Munirka Metro station, Mathura Road, Chandgiram Akhara Ring Road, and Loni Golchakkar, among other places, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Areas like the Old Delhi road in front of Maruti Gate-1, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 4 and 5 roundabout, Jawala Mill Road and Golf Course Road in Gurugram were completely submerged on Wednesday.

According to the data with Delhi's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the Safdarjung observatory -- which provides representative figures for the city -- Delhi recorded a rainfall of 22.4 mm since 11.30 a.m.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bharatpur, Deeg, Barsana, Aligarh, Jattari, Khurja, Greater Noida, Noida, Sambhal, Gulaoti, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Hodal," tweeted the Met Department.

Being a working day, the continuous rain since Wednesday have created problems for the two-wheeler riders, with many waiting under flyovers to escape the downpour for hours.