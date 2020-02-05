Million Dollar Baby: 1-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins $1 Million in UAE Raffle Draw
Mohammad Salah's father Ramees Rahman has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for a year now and bought the winning ticket number 1319 online in Series 323 under his son's name.
Image of representation. (Reuters)
Dubai: A one-year-old Indian baby boy in the UAE, whose father purchased a lottery ticket in his name, won a jackpot of USD 1 million in a monthly raffle draw here, media reports said on Wednesday.
Mohammad Salah's father Ramees Rahman has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for a year now and bought the winning ticket number 1319 online in Series 323 under his son's name, the Gulf News reported.
The news of Rahman's ticket's lucky draw was announced on Tuesday.
"I am extremely delighted of this great news and I thank Dubai Duty Free for this amazing promotion. My son's future is now well secured," Ramees was quoted as saying in the report.
Many Indians have got lucky in such lucky draws in the UAE.
Last year, an Indian farmer, who returned home after failing to find a job in Dubai, won over $4 million in the raffle, the tickets of which he bought with the money borrowed from his wife.
In Tuesday's lucky draw, three other people won a luxury vehicle when their tickets were drawn in the Finest Surprise Promotions' draw held on Tuesday at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport, the Khaleej Times reported.
