'Millions Sitting on Volcano': WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Visits Violence Affected Areas in Nandigram

While claiming that lawlessness in West Bengal is at its peak, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday urged Mamata Banerjee with folded hands to take immediate measures to prevent post-poll violence in the state.

In the morning, Dhankhar visited post-poll violence-affected areas in Nandigram in East Midnapore. After offering prayers at Janakinath Temple, he visited various villages and met the affected family members who were attacked or killed in political violence after the announcement of Assembly poll results on May 2.

“I have never imagined that I will see such heart-wrenching violence in Bengal. Lakhs of people fled from their respective villages out of fear. Several houses were bombed, people killed, women were raped because they fearlessly voted while maintaining the decorum of our Constitution. India has never seen Bengal like post-poll violence before,” Dhankhar said.

“I would like to appeal to our Chief Minister that it is high time she should take note of the law and order situation as millions of people are suffering. They are sitting on a volcano. I do hope that she will attend to the situation,” he added.

Later, the Governor tweeted, “Unimaginable post-poll violence @MamataOfficial Terrified people with difficulty and fear @WBPolice and reprisals at hands of ruling party workers narrate indescribable woes of horror. Appeal CM to take urgent steps to restore their confidence in the worst post-poll violence.”

Last year in October, while addressing the media in New Delhi – after meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah – Dhankhar had termed West Bengal as ‘Banana Republic’.

“You don’t have any idea what is happening in West Bengal. The law and order situation has completely crumbled down. Police and bureaucrats are working as political servants of the ruling party. The crime statistics have gone up and Al-Qaeda is spreading its fangs in Murshidabad,” he had said.

Then he stressed that he is committed to ensure free and fair polls in the state and it is hardly a matter of concern for him which party will be elected.

Now the Governor is concerned over the post-poll violence and several times he has summoned top bureaucrats to take immediate measures to provide safety and security to the people who are facing the wrath for exercising their voting rights.

Not the least on May 5, after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State for the third term, the Governor expressed hope and expectation that governance will be according to the constitution and rule of law.

“Our first priority is we must end this senseless and horrendous violence, which has affected our society. I hope that the chief minister will on an urgent basis take all steps to restore rule of law and I am sure those who have been hurt particularly children and the women should be given relief on a priority basis. I would also expect from the new government, a new commitment and new approach of cooperative federalism. I have every hope that my Chief Minister and my younger sister would rise to the occasion. We have to rise above partisan,” he had said.

