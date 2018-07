MIMER Mizoram Recruitment 2018: 22 Posts, Apply before 24th August 2018 at mimer.mizoram.gov.in

MIMER Mizoram Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 22 vacancies for various posts on regular basis via Direct Recruitment has begun on the official website of Mizoram Institute of Medical Education & Research (MIMER), Falkawn, Mizoram - mimer.mizoram.gov.in . Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mimer.mizoram.gov.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Advertisement for filling up of various posts under MIMER ‘ under ‘Updates’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Application Form’Step 4 – a PDF will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the form with required informationStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:The Director, Mizoram Institute of Medical Education & Research Falkawn, MizoramDirect Link - https://mimer.mizoram.gov.in/uploads/attachments/9985e3a0993738bd573faeee733afea0/posts-20-application-form.pdf Unreserved Category – Rs.200SC/ ST Category – Rs.150MIMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 22Deputy Librarian – 1Public Health Nurse – 2Laboratory Technician – 6Health Educator – 2Library Assistant – 2Storekeeper – 1Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) – 2Driver (Grade –III) – 2Group D - 4Deputy Librarian – The applicant must possess Master’s degree in Library Sciences.Public Health Nurse – The applicant must be BSc in Nursing or Diploma in Public Health Nursing from a recognized University.Laboratory Technician – The applicant must possess PU (Sc) with Biology and Chemistry from recognized University having 2 years Diploma in Medical laboratory Technology.Health Educator – The applicant must be Graduate from a recognized university.Library Assistant – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science from recognized University with Diploma in Computer Applications.Storekeeper – The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent.Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) – The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized Institution with Computer Knowledge of minimum 6 months Certificate Course in Office automation.Driver (Grade –III) – The applicant must be class 8th passed with professional driving license in heavy, medium, light motor vehicles with minimum of 5 years experience in professional driving.Group D - The applicant must be HSLC or above from a recognized institution.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Deputy Librarian – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,400.Public Health Nurse – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9, 300 – Rs.34, 800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,400.Laboratory Technician – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,200.Health Educator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,200.Library Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400.Storekeeper – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400Driver (Grade –III) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1,900The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.