MIMER Mizoram Recruitment 2018: 22 Posts, Apply before 24th August 2018 at mimer.mizoram.gov.in
Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th August 2018 at mimer.mizoram.gov.in.
MIMER Mizoram Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 22 vacancies for various posts on regular basis via Direct Recruitment has begun on the official website of Mizoram Institute of Medical Education & Research (MIMER), Falkawn, Mizoram - mimer.mizoram.gov.in. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below.
How to apply for MIMER Mizoram Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mimer.mizoram.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Advertisement for filling up of various posts under MIMER ‘ under ‘Updates’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Application Form’
Step 4 – a PDF will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required information
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The Director, Mizoram Institute of Medical Education & Research Falkawn, Mizoram
Direct Link - https://mimer.mizoram.gov.in/uploads/attachments/9985e3a0993738bd573faeee733afea0/posts-20-application-form.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST Category – Rs.150
MIMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 22
Deputy Librarian – 1
Public Health Nurse – 2
Laboratory Technician – 6
Health Educator – 2
Library Assistant – 2
Storekeeper – 1
Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) – 2
Driver (Grade –III) – 2
Group D - 4
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy Librarian – The applicant must possess Master’s degree in Library Sciences.
Public Health Nurse – The applicant must be BSc in Nursing or Diploma in Public Health Nursing from a recognized University.
Laboratory Technician – The applicant must possess PU (Sc) with Biology and Chemistry from recognized University having 2 years Diploma in Medical laboratory Technology.
Health Educator – The applicant must be Graduate from a recognized university.
Library Assistant – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science from recognized University with Diploma in Computer Applications.
Storekeeper – The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent.
Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) – The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized Institution with Computer Knowledge of minimum 6 months Certificate Course in Office automation.
Driver (Grade –III) – The applicant must be class 8th passed with professional driving license in heavy, medium, light motor vehicles with minimum of 5 years experience in professional driving.
Group D - The applicant must be HSLC or above from a recognized institution.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://mimer.mizoram.gov.in/uploads/attachments/0252177c9663a629cf978cbc403cc88c/posts-20-details-of-advertisement-for-various-posts.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Deputy Librarian – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,400.
Public Health Nurse – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9, 300 – Rs.34, 800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,400.
Laboratory Technician – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,200.
Health Educator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,200.
Library Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400.
Storekeeper – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400
Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400
Driver (Grade –III) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1,900
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
