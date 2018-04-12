English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Storm Brings Down Minaret, Domes at Taj Mahal Complex; 15 Killed in Braj
According to reports, around 35 people have died till now in the state due to extreme weather conditions, while 80% of crops have been damaged.
New Delhi: As winds with velocity of over 130 km per hour swept Agra, a minaret at the entry gate of the Taj Mahal collapsed late on Wednesday night.
The 12-feet metal pillar at the entry gate, referred to as Darwaza-e-Rauza, crashed just past midnight. According to reports, a minaret south gate fell off, while a small white dome was hit too.
Sources said that the main monument was also affected during that 40-minute long rainfall in the region. However, no casualty was reported.
Earlier this month, green and black patches emerged on the Taj Mahal due to insect attack. The patches caused by a particular species of insect, Goeldichironomous, has become a regular affair on the iconic mausoleum. The monument faces severe attack from these bugs around four-five months of a year.
An earlier study by the ASI to look into the reasons behind this had revealed that Yamuna pollution is responsible for green patches on the iconic monument.
Meanwhile, nearly 15 people died during the hailstorm in Braj region, while 24 were injured. A pillar at a mosque in Jaunpur's Shahganj also crashed.
According to reports, around 35 people have died till now in the state due to extreme weather conditions, while 80% of crops have been damaged. The state government has directed officials to provide compensation to the affected people.
Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
