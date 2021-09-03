The Kerala High Court on Friday passed an order directing the state police chief to issue a circular advising all police officers to use respectable language while interacting with the public. The order was issued by Justice Devan Ramachandran in response to a petition filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl who complained of rude behaviour by the police during the daughter’s vehicle inspection.

The court observed that police officers must avoid using terms such as “eda", “edi” - colloquially used to address men and women respectively - in conversations with the public since they are considered impolite in Malayalam.

The petitioner alleged that officers of the Cherpu police station in Thrissur district used coarse language while speaking to his daughter.

In another incident, the Mathur village panchayat in Kerala banned terms ‘Sir’ and ‘Madam’ in its office premises with an aim to bridge the barrier between common people, people’s representatives and civic body officials and thus build a bond of love and trust between each other.

Setting aside political difference, the seven CPI(M) nominees and one BJP member of the 16-member Congress-ruled village panchayat had backed the resolution moved in this regard earlier this week. P R Prasad, vice president of the Mathur Panchayat, said the core objective of the move is to bridge the gap between commoners, who visit the panchayat offices with their needs, and people’s representatives and officials.

Every official of the panchayat would place a board on their tables displaying their names. They also requested the Official Language Department to provide them alternative words for “Sir" and “Madam". So far, those people, who feel any discomfort in addressing elderly officials by their names, can call them using friendly terms like "chettan’ (elder brother) or ‘chechi’ (elder sister) in Malayalam, he said.

