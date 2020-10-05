Mindfulness: Does Your Family Really Understand You?

Once a person who had lost his business came to a sage. He said, “I cannot see my family in sorrow, so I want to end my life. I cannot see my wife and children in pain. I have never kept them so much deprived.”

The sage replied compassionately, “The family which you never allowed to face sorrow only that will have to bear the pain. No other family will come to endure that. There can never be separate families for happiness and sorrow.”

The man became emotional and said, “But the family will not be able to endure this!” To which, the sage replied, “Actually you are afraid of your own weak mind, not their endurance. You are fearing of bearing everything all alone. These kinds of thoughts are natural, yet they make life difficult. Family is not for pleasure. If your family members love you, they will be with you under any circumstances.”

There is no need to be sad even of if they don’t understand your crisis. Thought of managing everything sometimes becomes the cause of our ego. We need to save ourselves from it. Whatever crisis is there, we have to face it together. Fighting it alone will increase the crisis and will make your mind weak.

We are receiving these kinds of questions more after lockdown. Here, those family members are feeling anxious and restless, who have the responsibility of the entire family. The guilt and embarrassment are increasing. Facing difficult economic times cannot be the responsibility of a single person.

A global crisis is bound to affect every one of us. So we and our family have to be ready to face the troubles. Keep yourself away from the crisis of self-respect, social recognition during this trouble time. Those who cannot help you in difficult times, their comments should have no meaning in your life.

