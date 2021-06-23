Mine Mishap: One Week After its Retrieval, Body of Miner Yet to Be Identified

One week after its retrieval, the body of the miner from Krem Ule, East Jaintia Hills is yet to be identified as no one came forward to claim it.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed that so far the rescue teams have managed to retrieve only one body since last week.

“The body is being kept at the Khliehriat civil hospital and till today nobody has come forward for identification and claiming of the body,” he said.

According to him, the district administration will inform the state government on what needs to be done regarding the disposal of the body only after exploring all possibilities.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the state government will take a decision at an appropriate time on the need to call off the ongoing rescue operation to save the miners trapped inside an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rymbui said that all necessary steps are being taken by the rescue teams to recover the bodies of the trapped miners.

“The operation is still on. As and when the water level comes down and it is feasible for the rescue teams including the Navy, NDRF and SDRF, necessary steps are taken to recover the bodies,” he said.

Asked if the government would consider calling off the rescue operation, Rymbui however said, “Decision will be taken at an appropriate but not now as our main purpose is how to recover the bodies which still remain in the coal pit.”

To a query, the minister said that he cannot say whether the other trapped miners are still alive. “The rescuers are trying their level best to rescue them,” he added.

