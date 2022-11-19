Mine Subsidence in J’khand, No Casualty Reported

A mine subsidence took place in an outsourcing mining project site in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, around 200-km from capital Ranchi, officials said on Friday.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The subsidence occurred during the day at Kapasara outsourcing project in Mugma colliery area of Eastern Coalfield Ltd(ECL), a senior official said.

A team of Dhanbad district administration inspected the place.

Earlier, local villagers had claimed that the incident took place due to illegal mining.

Nirsa Circle Officer (CO) Amrita Kumari, on directive of Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sandip Singh, visited the subsidence area.

“There is no report of casualty as well as damage due to the incident,” she said.

The CO stated that the ECL management has been directed to take all measures so that such incidents do not take place in future.

The coal company officials also reached the spot and got the subsidence area cordoned off by ribbon for safety of people.

“After the incident, the entire abandoned mine area was cordoned off and steps are being initiated to stop illegal mining,” said Kapasara colliery manager Manoj Kumar said.

Read all the Latest India News here