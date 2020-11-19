Mini Bus Carrying Passengers Catches Fire on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge, No Injuries Reported

A mini bus caught fire on Howrah Bridge on Thursday afternoon, disrupting vehicular movement along one flank for some time, police said. The driver of the bus, plying on the Harinavi-Howrah station route, spotted flames in his cabin around 5.30 pm, they said.

The bus was immediately brought to a halt and passengers were asked to deboard, following which two fire tenders doused the flames in half an hour, fire brigade sources said. There was no report of any injury.

Normal traffic movement along one flank of the bridge was disrupted till 6.45 pm due the incident, police said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.