News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Mini Bus Carrying Passengers Catches Fire on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge, No Injuries Reported

The bus was immediately brought to a halt and passengers were asked to deboard, following which two fire tenders doused the flames in half an hour. (Image: News18)

The bus was immediately brought to a halt and passengers were asked to deboard, following which two fire tenders doused the flames in half an hour. (Image: News18)

The bus was immediately brought to a halt and passengers were asked to deboard, following which two fire tenders doused the flames in half an hour, fire brigade sources said. There was no report of any injury.

A mini bus caught fire on Howrah Bridge on Thursday afternoon, disrupting vehicular movement along one flank for some time, police said. The driver of the bus, plying on the Harinavi-Howrah station route, spotted flames in his cabin around 5.30 pm, they said.

The bus was immediately brought to a halt and passengers were asked to deboard, following which two fire tenders doused the flames in half an hour, fire brigade sources said. There was no report of any injury.

Normal traffic movement along one flank of the bridge was disrupted till 6.45 pm due the incident, police said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...